Walker Asset Management LLC Takes $222,000 Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,299,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,705,000 after acquiring an additional 544,899 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,142,000 after buying an additional 173,139 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Cummins by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,137,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,503,000 after buying an additional 94,313 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Cummins by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,677,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,983,000 after buying an additional 51,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cummins by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,514,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,671,000 after buying an additional 21,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $219.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $217.63 and its 200 day moving average is $207.15. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $247.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 43.98%.

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,680,098.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,680,098.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,660.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,774 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.13.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

