McIlrath & Eck LLC Buys 758 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 315.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 309.3% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $42.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.31. The stock has a market cap of $240.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.04 and a 52 week high of $61.71.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.94.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

