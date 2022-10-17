Walker Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $736.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $761.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $666.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $646.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.24. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $27.97 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 23,782 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.61, for a total value of $14,569,091.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,342,744.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 23,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.61, for a total value of $14,569,091.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,342,744.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total transaction of $639,683.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at $11,423,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,970 shares of company stock worth $44,397,907. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REGN. Guggenheim raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $740.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $718.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $692.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $753.29.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.