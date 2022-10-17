UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,138 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 0.6% of Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $22,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,614 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,670,000 after acquiring an additional 7,851 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 27,068 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,903,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 626 Financial LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Argus increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $620.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $592.00.

NYSE:UNH opened at $513.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $479.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $421.50 and a one year high of $553.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $523.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $513.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,669,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,675 shares of company stock valued at $68,445,568 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

