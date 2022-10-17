Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Blue Barn Wealth LLC

Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,329,000. Simmons Bank raised its position in Pfizer by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 245,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,890,000 after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,352,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.94.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $42.86 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $240.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.04 and a 52-week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

