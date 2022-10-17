Lantz Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simmons Bank raised its position in Pfizer by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 245,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,890,000 after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank bought a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,352,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspireon Wealth Advisors raised its position in Pfizer by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors now owns 4,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:PFE opened at $42.86 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.04 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $240.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.31.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.94.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.