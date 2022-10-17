Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 21 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,360 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.8% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mill Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 40,722 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Echo Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $267,000. Bowman & Co S.C. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 11.4% during the second quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 1,617 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 1,465 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 35.7% during the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 11,791 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on UNH. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $592.00.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $513.13 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $523.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $513.65. The firm has a market cap of $479.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $421.50 and a 1 year high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.91 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,675 shares of company stock worth $68,445,568. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.