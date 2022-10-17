Peoples Bank OH Has $454,000 Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Peoples Bank OH raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,329,000. Simmons Bank increased its position in Pfizer by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 245,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,890,000 after acquiring an additional 6,929 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,352,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $42.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.04 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.31. The firm has a market cap of $240.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.94.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

