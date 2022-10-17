Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,016,296 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,866,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016,296 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.51% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $222,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.4% in the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 52,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 14,310 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 155,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 49.7% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 140.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $83.38 on Monday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $61.80 and a twelve month high of $98.88. The firm has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.06 and a 200-day moving average of $84.98.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 25.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 402,470 shares of company stock worth $35,794,063 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.36.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

