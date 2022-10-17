Core Alternative Capital Purchases 390 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 181.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 605 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.9% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 44,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 183.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 9,862 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 32.6% during the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 12,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the period. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE KKR opened at $44.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.54. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $41.77 and a one year high of $83.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 48.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, Director Matt Cohler acquired 18,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $991,442.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,601,492.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $3,416,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,474,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,937,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matt Cohler purchased 18,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $991,442.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 86,837 shares in the company, valued at $4,601,492.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

