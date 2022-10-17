Simmons Bank Raises Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Simmons Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Greenfield Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,094,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,375.7% during the 2nd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,383,000 after acquiring an additional 86,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,783,000. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 287,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,327,379. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.0 %

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.79.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $125.08 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 62.82%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.