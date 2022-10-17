International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,499,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 324,725 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $178,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IFF. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,718.2% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 512.5% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 330.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

NYSE IFF opened at $87.71 on Monday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.14 and a 1-year high of $155.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.60.

International Flavors & Fragrances Increases Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.12. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IFF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $153.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $149.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.43.

Insider Activity at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

