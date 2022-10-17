Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 170,412 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,857,019 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 170,412 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $170,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $562,481,000. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 28.6% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 167,923 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,863,000 after purchasing an additional 37,360 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $7,205,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,853,031.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $7,205,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,598 shares in the company, valued at $11,853,031.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 207,240 shares of company stock worth $18,934,354. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $76.14 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.37 and a twelve month high of $126.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 136.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.34.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

See Also

