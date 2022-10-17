Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 400,736 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,387,692 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 400,736 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $201,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. DZ Bank cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Intel Stock Down 1.9 %

INTC opened at $25.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The company has a market capitalization of $106.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.56 and a 200-day moving average of $37.83.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

