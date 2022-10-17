Core Alternative Capital Raises Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 5,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,613,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 250.0% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global stock opened at $286.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $346.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.61. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $484.21.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.34%.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on S&P Global to $386.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $417.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.13.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

