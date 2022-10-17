Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,173,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $220,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 27,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWS stock opened at $96.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.60. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $124.28.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

