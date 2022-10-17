Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 596,349 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,697,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 596,349 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.34% of Newmont worth $160,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 17,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 9,372 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 7,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter worth about $330,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 55,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Newmont by 218.2% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEM. StockNews.com began coverage on Newmont in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Fundamental Research lowered their price target on Newmont from $79.52 to $63.91 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Newmont in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.17.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $136,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,746.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $136,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,746.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $469,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,949 shares in the company, valued at $9,949,251.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,232,840. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NEM stock opened at $40.74 on Monday. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $86.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.17 and a 200 day moving average of $57.78.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.14). Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 222.22%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

