Core Alternative Capital Boosts Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,347 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $594,489,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,796,816 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $849,070,000 after buying an additional 8,647,468 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,826,227 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $241,965,000 after buying an additional 7,003,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $199,606,000. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $2,745,909.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,437,169.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Uber Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.97.

Shares of UBER opened at $24.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $48.84.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.64 EPS for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.