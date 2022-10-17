Core Alternative Capital Buys 170 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 7.3% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 12,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.5% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 389,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,062,000 after purchasing an additional 9,512 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.7% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 263,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,921 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.1% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 251,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,527,000 after purchasing an additional 12,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.31.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of GILD opened at $66.17 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $74.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.24 and a 200-day moving average of $62.65.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

