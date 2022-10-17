Core Alternative Capital Cuts Stock Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Core Alternative Capital lessened its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,451 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Flex were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLEX. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Flex by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,729,000 after buying an additional 5,741,044 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,263,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,361 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Flex by 9.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,382,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,973 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Flex by 146.8% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 2,468,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sessa Capital IM L.P. increased its position in shares of Flex by 66.4% in the first quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,375,000 after acquiring an additional 997,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $16.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.44. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $19.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Flex had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 56,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total value of $1,003,151.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 326,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,764,716.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 37,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $625,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 56,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total transaction of $1,003,151.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 326,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,764,716.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 214,768 shares of company stock worth $3,931,302. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FLEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

