Core Alternative Capital Acquires 763 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,751 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Oracle were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 469.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Oracle by 102.4% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Oracle to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

Oracle Trading Down 1.4 %

Oracle stock opened at $64.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $173.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.94. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.64.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

