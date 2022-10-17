Core Alternative Capital Purchases 63 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 457 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 118,325 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $20,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 40,393 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,055,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,181 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 934,346 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $163,202,000 after purchasing an additional 137,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE LOW opened at $188.96 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $198.41 and its 200 day moving average is $193.82.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. MKM Partners raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.26.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

