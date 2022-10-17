Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,686 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $33,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 68.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 60.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1,428.6% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 3,733.3% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology Price Performance

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $201.63 on Monday. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.87 and a fifty-two week high of $713.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $244.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.35. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.22). Align Technology had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $969.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

ALGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Align Technology from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $380.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.33.

Align Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.