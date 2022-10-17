Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) Shares Acquired by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FMAT. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 32.8% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $656,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 282,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,015,000 after purchasing an additional 26,931 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 311.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 48,645 shares during the period.
Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Trading Down 3.2 %
NYSEARCA:FMAT opened at $38.41 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.17. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $37.43 and a 12-month high of $51.43.
