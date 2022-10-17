Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given New $320.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Mizuho from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MSFT. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $354.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $228.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $219.13 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $257.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 134,115 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,743,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 27,038 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Microsoft by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147,385 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $45,441,000 after acquiring an additional 43,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

