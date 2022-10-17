Smith Salley & Associates Has $582,000 Stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 18.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,252,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,879,000 after buying an additional 504,190 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 71.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,248,000 after buying an additional 141,421 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 445.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 164,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,902,000 after buying an additional 134,678 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $5,912,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $5,329,000.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Price Performance

FUTY opened at $40.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.54. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.14 and a fifty-two week high of $50.25.

