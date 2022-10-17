ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Coverage Initiated at William Blair

Equities researchers at William Blair began coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.30.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of ON stock opened at $57.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $43.00 and a 12 month high of $76.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 41.43%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,537.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,537.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $341,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,209,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,474 shares of company stock worth $681,729. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 28.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.