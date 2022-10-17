Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,728 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,065,627,000 after acquiring an additional 887,382 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,429,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $218,147,000 after acquiring an additional 632,913 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 152.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 900,377 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $172,182,000 after acquiring an additional 543,533 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 501.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 582,947 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $111,612,000 after acquiring an additional 486,012 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $133.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.36. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $233.94. The stock has a market cap of $79.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Credit Suisse Group set a $98.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.59.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

