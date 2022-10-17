The Bank of New York Mellon Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the bank on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%.

Bank of New York Mellon has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Bank of New York Mellon has a dividend payout ratio of 31.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bank of New York Mellon to earn $4.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

BK stock opened at $38.41 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $64.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bank of New York Mellon

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,096,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 232,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after acquiring an additional 81,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BK. Barclays set a $61.00 price objective on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.04.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

