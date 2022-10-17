DNB Markets Lowers Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) to Hold

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GMAB. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $34.73 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genmab A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $547.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $36.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.89. The firm has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $26.19 and a 12-month high of $47.28.

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $452.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.40 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 17.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Genmab A/S in the first quarter worth about $399,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genmab A/S in the first quarter worth about $843,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Genmab A/S by 2.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Genmab A/S by 8.0% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC raised its position in Genmab A/S by 7.4% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 30,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

