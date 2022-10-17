Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stock Position Raised by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 165,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $11,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in O. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $376,586,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,427,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,159,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642,798 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,842,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,434,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498,212 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,589,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,834,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,443,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,441 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on O shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho downgraded Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.14.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $55.54 on Monday. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a PE ratio of 52.40, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.81 and its 200-day moving average is $68.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently disclosed a oct 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 281.13%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

