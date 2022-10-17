Smith Salley & Associates Has $817,000 Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Finally, BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 82,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $71.33 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.51. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 81.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,024,873.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,024,873.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $2,007,118.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,243.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,802 shares of company stock worth $10,100,532. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

