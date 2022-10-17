Smith Salley & Associates Has $625,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Smith Salley & Associates cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $172.82 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $241.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $187.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.01.

