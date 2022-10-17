Smith Salley & Associates Increases Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Gartner were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gartner by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after buying an additional 102,709 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Gartner by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,446,779 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,917,660,000 after buying an additional 173,532 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Gartner by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after buying an additional 342,228 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Gartner by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,313,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $390,606,000 after buying an additional 89,707 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gartner by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,254,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $373,121,000 after buying an additional 82,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.67.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $278.33 on Monday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.39 and a 1 year high of $368.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $295.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.65.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.71. Gartner had a return on equity of 497.67% and a net margin of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total value of $3,067,660.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,413,484.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $1,205,561.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,462.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total value of $3,067,660.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,413,484.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,640 shares of company stock worth $7,006,015. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

