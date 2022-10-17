Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 2,988 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,246 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $11,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TEL. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,143 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 167.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 50,554 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after acquiring an additional 31,657 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 21,568 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 119.0% in the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,190 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.
TEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.38.
TEL opened at $107.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.50. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $104.76 and a 52 week high of $166.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.32.
TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.
TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.
