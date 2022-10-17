5,000 Shares in EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Bought by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EVgo by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,882,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,649,000 after buying an additional 3,228,340 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in EVgo during the first quarter worth $46,425,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of EVgo during the first quarter valued at $32,188,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of EVgo during the first quarter valued at $9,360,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of EVgo by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 650,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,370,000 after purchasing an additional 14,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

EVgo Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE EVGO opened at $7.04 on Monday. EVgo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $19.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.03.

Insider Transactions at EVgo

EVgo ( NYSE:EVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 million. EVgo’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Caroline Ogata sold 2,493 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $28,719.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,774 shares in the company, valued at $54,996.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Catherine Zoi sold 42,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $484,796.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,528.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Caroline Ogata sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $28,719.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,774 shares in the company, valued at $54,996.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,276 shares of company stock worth $728,940 over the last 90 days. 74.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EVgo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.44.

EVgo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Featured Stories

