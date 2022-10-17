Smith Salley & Associates Purchases 8,144 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,144 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

IWR opened at $62.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.57. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.73 and a twelve month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

