HP (NYSE:HPQ) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Morgan Stanley

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HPQ. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of HP from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

HP stock opened at $25.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.84 and a 200-day moving average of $33.13. HP has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $41.47. The company has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.98.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. HP had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 220.16%. The company had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HP will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $148,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in HP by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 103,240 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in HP by 32.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,438 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in HP by 52.4% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,532 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in HP by 9.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 627,640 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $23,944,000 after buying an additional 53,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

