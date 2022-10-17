Smith Salley & Associates Sells 405 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Smith Salley & Associates lessened its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,172 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Adobe were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 22.5% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,035,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,654 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,988,886 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,728,658,000 after purchasing an additional 185,340 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 10.2% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,319,395 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,423,623,000 after purchasing an additional 493,304 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,699,643 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,685,629,000 after acquiring an additional 87,998 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,280,891 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,494,965,000 after acquiring an additional 21,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 400,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,577,041.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 400,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,577,041.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,830,451 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe Stock Down 2.3 %

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Adobe from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Adobe from $358.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $426.26.

ADBE stock opened at $287.94 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $352.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $385.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

