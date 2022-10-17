Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Makes New Investment in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 7.8% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 50,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 10,006 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 9.2% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in ChargePoint by 27.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on ChargePoint from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.13.

Shares of NYSE CHPT opened at $12.59 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.53. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $28.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 61.79% and a negative net margin of 92.93%. The firm had revenue of $108.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. ChargePoint’s quarterly revenue was up 93.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 589,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,202,343. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ChargePoint news, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 14,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $266,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 589,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,202,343. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric Sidle sold 33,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $620,349.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 584,561 shares in the company, valued at $10,843,606.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 228,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,743,873. 23.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

