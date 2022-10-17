Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Holdings Reduced by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,481,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,183,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,424 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 17.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,358,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,548 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 30.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,839,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,557 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 7.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,504,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,979,000 after buying an additional 521,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,869,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,044,000 after buying an additional 83,299 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $412.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.59.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at $19,120,470.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at $19,120,470.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.52, for a total transaction of $532,364.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,964,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,570,408,215.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 343,666 shares of company stock valued at $114,843,896 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $331.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $314.83 and a 200-day moving average of $309.85. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $231.87 and a 1-year high of $341.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $314.88 billion, a PE ratio of 52.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.