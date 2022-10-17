Calamos Advisors LLC Has $16.29 Million Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $16,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3,035.7% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 645.5% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 72.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.33.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $58.86 on Monday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.89 and a twelve month high of $77.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.41.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.78%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

