Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Holdings Boosted by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 250,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $12,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 589,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,562,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of JCI opened at $50.84 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.97. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.96%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

