Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 140,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $12,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,503.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

CHD stock opened at $72.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.43. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.16 and a twelve month high of $105.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.21.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.