Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Purchases Shares of 442 Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE CL opened at $71.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $85.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.51.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.39%.

Insider Activity

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,024,873.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $2,007,118.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,243.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $4,198,814.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at $18,024,873.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,802 shares of company stock worth $10,100,532 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CL shares. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

