Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 4,082 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $12,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 280.0% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.64.

Insider Activity

PACCAR Price Performance

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $88.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $77.00 and a 12-month high of $97.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.03.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 21.45%.

About PACCAR

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

