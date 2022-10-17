Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 5,080 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of CMS Energy worth $12,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,291,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,710,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,930 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 57,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 6,444 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $436,000. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

CMS stock opened at $54.07 on Monday. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.41 and a fifty-two week high of $73.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.36.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 33.29%. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMS. Barclays lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.80.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.