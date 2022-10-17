Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,626 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of V.F. worth $12,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in V.F. by 9.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 26,908 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in V.F. by 32.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,101,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $137,008,000 after purchasing an additional 761,544 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in V.F. by 8.7% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 151,804 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,705,000 after purchasing an additional 12,109 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank bought a new stake in V.F. during the second quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in V.F. by 218.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 135,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 92,671 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on V.F. from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wedbush reduced their price target on V.F. from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on V.F. from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

V.F. Stock Performance

VFC stock opened at $28.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.43. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $27.92 and a 12-month high of $78.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.52.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 33.20%. As a group, research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 77.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,480.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

See Also

