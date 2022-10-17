Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Takes $36,000 Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 500 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Matson by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 348 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Matson by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 358 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Matson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Matson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Matson in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Shares of MATX stock opened at $69.48 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.50. Matson, Inc. has a one year low of $60.35 and a one year high of $125.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $9.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Matson had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 79.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 30.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $415,888.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,868.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Matson news, Director Thomas B. Fargo sold 4,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $399,631.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,357.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $415,888.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,877 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,373 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

