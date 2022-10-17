Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Position Lowered by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1,212.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 10,700.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Stryker from $244.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.27.

SYK opened at $209.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $79.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $213.74 and a 200-day moving average of $221.87. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $280.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

